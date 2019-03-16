Kevin Durant Won’t Play Against The Thunder But Is ‘Very Likely’ To Return On Monday

03.16.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

Though it’s been three years since Kevin Durant spurned the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors, the beef between Durant and his former running mate Russell Westbrook always seems to pop up when the two suit up against one another. It’s made for some particularly spicy Thunder-Warriors matchups since then, and there’s always a buzz in the air whenever the two Western Conference foes are set to meet.

Unfortunately, that buzz is a bit muted ahead of their nationally televised battle Saturday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP