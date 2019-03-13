Kevin Durant Will Miss Wednesday’s Showdown With The Rockets Due To An Ankle Injury

03.12.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly playing their best basketball right now and everyone knows it. Things came to a head over the weekend when the reigning champions lost to the Phoenix Suns in Oakland and, after the game, there was an insinuation from Stephen Curry that the team would be ready to make a “statement” in their next game against the Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the team won’t be at full strength, as Kevin Durant will not take the floor against James Harden and company.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP