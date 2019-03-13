Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly playing their best basketball right now and everyone knows it. Things came to a head over the weekend when the reigning champions lost to the Phoenix Suns in Oakland and, after the game, there was an insinuation from Stephen Curry that the team would be ready to make a “statement” in their next game against the Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the team won’t be at full strength, as Kevin Durant will not take the floor against James Harden and company.

Kevin Durant didn’t practice in Houston tonight. Will not play vs Rockets tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2019