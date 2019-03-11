Kevin Durant Went To The Locker Room With A ‘Right Ankle Contusion’ Against The Suns

03.10.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The regular season isn’t of much consequence for the Warriors, as the defending champs seek their third straight title before the potential departure of one of their stars this summer.

Kevin Durant is the one most expect to leave the Bay Area this summer, with the Knicks as the reported frontrunner for his services this offseason. Durant has shut down rumors and been frustrated with speculation this season, but it certainly looms over everything the Warriors do.

Even so, Durant and the Warriors have been clipping along and still are the most terrifying team in the league when on their game. Unfortunately, against the Suns on Sunday, Golden State wasn’t at the top of its game and saw their star forward go down with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP