The regular season isn’t of much consequence for the Warriors, as the defending champs seek their third straight title before the potential departure of one of their stars this summer.

Kevin Durant is the one most expect to leave the Bay Area this summer, with the Knicks as the reported frontrunner for his services this offseason. Durant has shut down rumors and been frustrated with speculation this season, but it certainly looms over everything the Warriors do.

Even so, Durant and the Warriors have been clipping along and still are the most terrifying team in the league when on their game. Unfortunately, against the Suns on Sunday, Golden State wasn’t at the top of its game and saw their star forward go down with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter.