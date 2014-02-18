Kevin Durant’s Nickname For Himself: “The Servant”

All-Star weekend has passed, and now it’s time for the stretch run of the 2013-14 season. That means Kevin Durant and the Thunder will be fighting to hold on to their No. 1 spot in a competitive Western Conference. KD has been playing out of his mind since the holidays, even earning a new nickname for this cold-blooded evisceration of opponents. But during his all-star media rounds, Durant coined another moniker for himself; although, it’s one of the least intimidating nicknames in history.

Durant sat down with Grantland’s Bill Simmons over the weekend, and they talked about a multitude of topics during a 10-minute session. KD deflected most of Simmons’ questions about his recent torrid pace. He’s been taking out opponents with an ice-cold efficiency while Russell Westbrook comes back from his third surgery in less than year. It’s KD’s usual aw shucks routine with the media, but it’s not how he is on the court. Not even close.

A little ofter the eight-minute mark of the interview, Simmons brings up the Slim Reaper nickname. KD had come up with one of his own the night before:

“You can call me ‘The Servant.’ […] “I like to serve everybody. My teammates. Ushers at the game. The fans.”

This new nickname falls in line with the gracious, unassuming KD that’s made him one of the most popular players in the league. He’s a rare superstar parents use as an example to their children. KD remains diffident in the face of all his acclaim. While “The Servant” might allign with that media persona, it’s a freakin’ awful nickname.

When Simmons says he likes the nickname, which has to be a fib, Durant even acknowledges how much coining his own nickname makes him uncomfortable:

“I know it’s kinda weird to make your own nickname, but I like that one better,” he says.

“I think that’s what should happen. I think everyone should make their own nicknames. Why shouldn’t you have control over your own nickname?” Simmons asks.

“Well, isn’t that a little arrogant?” Durant says.

Are you freaking kidding me?

Here’s the thing about Slim Reaper, and even the Durantula nickname we prefer: they are darker, or frostier names that mirror his play on the court. That’s what KD has been showing during the last two months of the season. He isn’t taking prisoners, he’s finishing teams and opponents off with a ruthless efficiency that has him positioned to win the first MVP award of his career. He isn’t serving up anything but buckets, and an occassional dime with his improved passing.

“The Servant,” doesn’t win the MVP, and while we hate that Durantula has been passed over in favor of Slim Reaper, it’s still WAY better than “The Servant,” which is a totally concilatory sobriquet. “The Servant” makes Durant appear meek when he’s been nothing but. Maybe KD wants to serve his teammates, the ushers and the fans, but he’s ripping the hearts out of opponents, and we hope it continues. “The Servant,” just doesn’t do that.

What do you think of the nickname KD gave himself?

