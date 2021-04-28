Getty Image
DimeMag

Kevin Love Addressed Getting Frustrated Against The Raptors: ‘I F’d Up’

TwitterAssociate Editor

Kevin Love’s emotions got the best of him earlier this week during a game against the Toronto Raptors. Love stood out of bounds and inbounded the ball by casually slapping at it as the referee gave it to him, letting it bounce onto the floor for Stanley Johnson to scoop up. He then opted to walk away from the situation, letting Johnson kick it out to Malachi Flynn for a wide open three.

It was a situation where Love, who is expected to be the leader of the young Cleveland Cavaliers, came out looking pretty bad. But the following day, he apologized to the team, and on Wednesday, Love sat down with the media and addressed everything, taking responsibility and saying that this had nothing to do with his teammates or any sort of disrespect of the game.

Love went on to explain that this was a culmination of frustrations coming to a head, then made clear that he has to start holding himself to a higher standard because he understands his role in Cleveland.

There have been a few moments in the post-LeBron James years in Cleveland where Love’s gotten visibly frustrated on the court, with this being the latest example. He handled the aftermath of this about as well as he could, but he also has to know that he can’t let this stuff happen going forward.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×