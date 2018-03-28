Getty Image

Kevin Love suffered a pretty gross injury on Tuesday night during Cleveland’s loss to Miami. Early on in the first quarter, Love took a shot to the face that led to one of his teeth becoming loose. If you have the stomach for such a thing, you can check out the injury here.

The issue with this injury, though, is that taking a shot to your face can sometimes lead to other ailments that are far worse than a loose tooth. That exact thing happened with love, as the shot he took to his face led to him getting a concussion.

As a result, the Cavaliers announced that Love won’t play on Wednesday night when the team takes on Charlotte. This is because the big man has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol. Cleveland announced the news in a statement on its website.