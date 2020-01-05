As the NBA’s trade deadline approaches, Kevin Love is the biggest name expected to be moved at some point over the next month. Love has been visibly frustrated by the Cavaliers rebuild, both in actions on the court and in apparent arguments off of it with management.

On Saturday, following a report in the morning that Love had gotten into it with GM Koby Altman over an outburst on the bench that resulted in a fine — and Love saying they can keep fining him because he’s rich — Love snapped on the court on the final possession of the first half. Love demanded the ball from second-year guard Collin Sexton, before rifling the ball over to Cedi Osman on the wing for a last second shot, that funnily enough resulted in a foul and three free throws.

Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/lib6gql0mx — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) January 5, 2020

He also had a moment on defense in the second half where he turned his back on the play and simply walked to the corner of the court.

Not a good look for Love here.#Cavs pic.twitter.com/ZhOYy3RbFo — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 5, 2020

All of this is to say, things are bad in Cleveland right now with their star forward and something has to change. The prevailing thought has been Love is frustrated with the young guards on the Cavs that have struggled in initiating the offense and moving the ball in a timely manner, but he insisted on Instagram after the game he loves his teammates and his frustrations lie elsewhere.

In a comment, Love acknowledged the play at the end of the first half, noting that his issue wasn’t with Sexton, but instead was with the play call.

kevin love also acknowledged the viral clip of him tossing the ball after collin sexton dribbled out the clock https://t.co/HCY9dwDwyv pic.twitter.com/mIeHbWKiSB — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 5, 2020

There were anonymous frustrations about John Beilein earlier this season from the Cavs locker room and it seems fair to assume Love is chief among those displeased with his new coach. Many of Love’s teammates commented on his IG post saying they love him back.