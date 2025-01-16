The weirdest saga in the NBA right now involves Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Butler, the veteran wing who has been the face of the franchise ever since joining them in 2019, very badly wants a new deal, but even dating back to this past offseason, Pat Riley has made abundantly clear that it would be hard to justify giving him one — Butler has the potential to hit unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines the player option in his contract for 2025-26.

This is led to a very strange season, and in recent weeks, tensions have an escalated between Butler and the franchise to the point that he received a seven game suspension, which is due to end on Friday. Butler has made very clear that he would like a trade, presumably to a place where he can get a contract extension this summer, but if Kevin Love is to be believed, there might be a resolution on the horizon that involves Butler staying in Miami. Love put the following post on his Instagram account of arguably the most famous scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Now, the overwhelming likelihood is that this is just Love, who likes to joke around about stuff, making a joke about Butler meeting with the front office, namely Heat owner Micky Arison. But it was pointed out that Butler went as far as to like this post. Our assumption is that this is just two veteran guys who are known for having silly senses of humor having some fun on the internet, but if it turns out there is something else going on here, we will be sure to keep you posted.