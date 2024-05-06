Pat Riley Vs. Jimmy Butler Could Get Very Messy This Summer

The Miami Heat were not able to duplicate last year’s incredible run from the 8-seed to the NBA Finals, as this year they got taken out in five games by the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round. While they did shoot their way to a Game 2 win, the rest of the series showed the gulf between the two teams, which was widened considerably by the absence of Jimmy Butler (and Terry Rozier).

The way the season ended only complicated Miami’s summer plans, as they now have to figure out what the best course of action is for both the short- and long-term. That includes whether to offer Jimmy Butler an extension, as he’s eligible for a 2-year, $113 million extension offer this summer. On Monday, Pat Riley met with the assembled media and made it pretty clear that was not under serious consideration, and made some eyebrow raising comments regarding his star forward.

The first indication the Heat weren’t ready to commit to Butler long-term came in this quote about having success in their recent “5-year window,” but never winning a title.

Reflecting on the past but knowing we’re not satisfied. pic.twitter.com/hu5cXa2MZc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 6, 2024

From there, he was asked specifically about Butler’s extension and said that hadn’t been discussed internally, but that it was not something Miami felt they needed to to this summer.

Riley on Jimmy Butler's extension: "We don't have to do that for a year. We have not discussed that internally right now but we have to look at making that kind of commitment." — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) May 6, 2024

I highly doubt Butler would agree, and as Riley continued to talk, he made it clear that Butler’s lack of availability night-to-night — he’s never played more than 64 games in a season with the Heat — was a factor in what they’d be willing to commit to him.

Pat Riley when asked if Jimmy Butler can still be the top player on a championship-winning team: "Yes… but it will take some changes" in his availability. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) May 6, 2024

Riley reiterates that "it's a big decision on our part to commit those kind of resources, unless you have someone who is going to be available every night." on Butler. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 6, 2024

From there, he addressed Butler’s comments the Heat would’ve beaten Boston and New York with him, and did not mince words about his star’s bloviating.

Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler's comments that the Heat would've won over Boston if he were healthy… "you should keep your mouth shut" pic.twitter.com/K1K3RVo0lt — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) May 6, 2024

So, does all of that mean Butler will be considered for a trade?

Pat Riley when asked if he would consider trading Jimmy Butler. "No." — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) May 6, 2024

At least, not for now. Butler’s response to all of this will be fascinating. He’s long talked about loving the culture in Miami, but now that tough love(?) is being directed at him. He has never been shy about applying pressure to an organization to do what he wants, and if extension talks go nowhere, we’ll have to see if he goes into his old playbook to try and force his way out. The difference this time is, he might be going up against the one front office chief more stubborn than he is, and a Riley vs. Butler battle has the potential to get very messy.