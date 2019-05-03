Getty Image

Tyronn Lue’s tenure in Cleveland resulted in four straight trips to the NBA Finals, one championship ring and a relationship with LeBron James that remains strongly intact to this day. As the Los Angeles Lakers close in on reuniting the two for the 2019-20 NBA season, a reality that becomes more inevitable with Monty Williams agreeing to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, another prominent member of those Cavs teams Lue coached has given his stamp of approval.

Kevin Love joined FS1’s “First Things First” and stumped for Lue to be hired as head coach of the Lakers, saying it would be a “great decision” and referencing’s Lue’s close relationship with LeBron.

“I love Ty Lue,” Love said. “He’s an unbelievable X’s and O’s guy, a player’s coach, a guy that’s very approachable and that you can talk to. I think with the personnel that they have, he would be great.”