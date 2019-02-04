Kevin Love Expects To Return Before The All-Star Break For The Cavs

Getty Image

It’s been a long season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and perhaps no Cavalier has felt it more than Kevin Love. The veteran has been out since October when he suffered a foot injury at the start of the 2018-19 season. Watching the Cavs struggle to compete while on the bench has been tough, and rehab for the injury has taken longer than most expected.

Love underwent toe surgery and pushed the timetable for his comeback into the new year, but with February now upon us and the NBA’s trade deadline now days away it seems that Love is finally close to returning.

Larry Drew said on Monday that Love and Cedi Osman will not play for the Cavaliers against Boston on Tuesday, but as Cavs reporter Spencer Davies reported on Monday, Love is making progress and still hopes to play before the All-Star Break.