Getty Image

Klay Thompson is one of the deadliest shooters the league has ever seen, and he might very well go down as the second-best long-distance gunner of all-time alongside teammate Steph Curry when all is said and done.

But he’s also one of the NBA’s most tenacious defenders. Depending on who you ask, he’s right up there next to Kawhi Leonard in the conversation of the game’s best two-way wings, even if his efforts on that end don’t always bring him the shine that his three-point shooting does.

So at media availability on Tuesday afternoon prior to Game 3, Klay was asked to list the toughest players for him to guard. There were a lot of familiar names that popped up, but one player in particular came to mind first, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given their history of playing against one another on the biggest stage the last several years.