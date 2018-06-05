Klay Thompson Is ‘Happy I Don’t Have To Check Kyrie Anymore’ In The Finals

#Kyrie Irving #NBA Finals #Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.05.18 25 mins ago

Getty Image

Klay Thompson is one of the deadliest shooters the league has ever seen, and he might very well go down as the second-best long-distance gunner of all-time alongside teammate Steph Curry when all is said and done.

But he’s also one of the NBA’s most tenacious defenders. Depending on who you ask, he’s right up there next to Kawhi Leonard in the conversation of the game’s best two-way wings, even if his efforts on that end don’t always bring him the shine that his three-point shooting does.

So at media availability on Tuesday afternoon prior to Game 3, Klay was asked to list the toughest players for him to guard. There were a lot of familiar names that popped up, but one player in particular came to mind first, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given their history of playing against one another on the biggest stage the last several years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#NBA Finals#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay ThompsonKYRIE IRVINGnba finals

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP