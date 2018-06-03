Klay Thompson Will Play In Game 2 Despite His Sprained Ankle

06.03.18 28 mins ago

Klay Thompson said he was going to play in Game 2, and it seems like the extra day off between games was a productive one for the Warriors sharpshooter.

Thompson was injured in the first half on an awkward tangle-up with J.R. Smith, and he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and “significant bruising.” He did, however, return to the floor and make some big shots down the stretch to help the Warriors pull out the overtime win.

Thompson told reporters on Saturday that he intended to take the floor for Golden State in Game 2, and he was, indeed, in the lineup for the Dubs on Sunday night. Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported before the game that he would play despite the injury.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors
