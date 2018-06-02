Klay Thompson Plans To Play In Game 2 Despite A High Ankle Sprain And ‘Significant Bruising’

06.02.18

So many things happened in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals that Klay Thompson leaving the game with what looked like a scary leg injury feels like an afterthought. J.R. Smith slipped while diving for a ball and took out Thompson’s leg, which made the Warriors’ wing go to the locker room. He did come back, though, scoring 24 points in Golden State’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson let it be known after the game that he would not have returned to the game if it wasn’t the NBA Finals, implying that his injury was worse than he let on. As it turns out, Thompson’s bum wheel has been getting treatment over the last few days.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Thompson plans on playing in Game 2, but he’s “receiving treatment around the clock” on his left leg.

