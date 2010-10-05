Knicks are (almost) done with Eddy Curry

While the New York Knicks continue their search for a quality starting center, a 27-year-old seven-footer who not too long ago averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds over an entire season remains stashed in the team’s closet like an embarrassing family secret.
Eddy Curry isn’t too far removed from his prime — in 2006-07 he posted that 19 and 7 line and was getting All-Star consideration — but now he’s going into a third straight season where he’s expected to see less time on the court than the Red Panda Acrobat. Between injuries and simply being too out of shape to use, Curry has appeared in 10 games since Mike D’Antoni took over as NY head coach in ’08, for a total of 73 minutes.
This year will be no different. After initial reports over the summer that Curry had vowed to get in shape and begin earning the $11 million salary he’ll make this year, it was later revealed he’d barely been in contact with the Knicks, skipping scheduled workouts and finally reporting to camp looking as plump as ever.
Meanwhile, the Knicks hold auditions for their next center. Ronny Turiaf is the front-runner, having started in the team’s only exhibition game so far, but he only had two rebounds against Armani Jeans Milano (Italy) and didn’t get to show much more on offense than wide-open dunks. Rookie Timofey Mozgov flashed potential to be a player during his run with Team Russia in the FIBA World Championship, but is still a raw talent to be molded. Anthony Randolph has also been considered an option at center, but although he stands 6-foot-11, his body is more that of a small forward or power forward. Randolph is the team’s best shot-blocker, however, and could carve out a spot at center in D’Antoni’s fast-breaking system.
According to the New York Post, D’Antoni is a big fan of Mozgov. Beat writer Marc Berman said the coach “officially has another man crush” on the 7-foot-1 project, similar to how D’Antoni fell in love with David Lee and Danilo Gallinari in his first year with the team.
“I’m trying to hold down, curb my enthusiasm,” D’Antoni said of Mozgov. “I think he can play. I don’t see anything bad.
“I watched him,” D’Antoni added. “He can shot the ball, nice rhythm. He has a learning curve. But he’s smart. He makes foul shots. His confidence is good. He’s definitely not shying away, attacking the basket.”
Curry, who is going to miss another 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury (and wouldn’t be playing right now if he was healthy), isn’t even talked about when New York’s coaches and players get into lineup and personnel. His expiring contract comes up as a possible trade chip whenever the Knicks are mentioned in trade rumors for somebody like Carmelo Anthony or Chris Paul, otherwise Curry has no place on the team. This morning’s New York Post article says that if Curry isn’t involved in a trade, the Knicks plan to waive him immediately after the February trade deadline.
It’s very likely Curry has played his final NBA game in a career and life that is destined for a documentary. Even with his sizable expiring deal, no team seems to want any part of him. Then again, if he is waived and later gets in at least some kind of reasonable physical condition, somebody may be willing to take a chance on a seven-footer who is still in his 20’s and has proven he can be productive in the League.
Later this season or next year, would you want your team to take a chance on Curry for the NBA veteran minimum?,
Yeah…
he should just join NBC’s the biggest loser. i hear its life-altering.
theyre prolly gettin ready to throw a parade when they get him off their books.
Curry is a waste of height. He doesn’t enjoy playing basketball. If he did he would at least be in decent shape. Maybe not in elite-level game shape, but he would have decent conditioning. He’s a fatso.
If Oliver Miller was overweight, then what the fuck is Curry??
oh and no.. i wouldnt want any nba team to pick him up for a veteran minimum… work ethic can sometimes be contagious. eating habits could be contagious too.. i mean.. if someone was always yellin out.. “who’s comin out to eat? its on me!” id be lookin like jabba.
but then again.. maybe im just jealous… cuz me and eddy curry do the same amount of work but he gets paid 10 mil a year.
Start sending out resume’s to night clubs to be a doorman, Eddy… Seems like thats where your headed!
How bad do you have to be, both as a distraction and a player, that you are being paid 11M and people still don’t want to see you. I’m not getting paid 11M (or even 1), but if I am even 10 minutes late for an appointment, I’m getting called with a “wtf”.
I once heard that Eddy Curry was one (almost) done with a Buffet. Of course, that was purely a straight out lie, he ain’t done with em until they are empty.
Resumes??? This fatass never has to work ever again for the rest of his life. That’s what pisses me off. He “worked” for 6-7 yrs and now he’s set. <— of course that's depends on how he handled his money.
JAY
He handled his money like he asked his driver to handle him…very poorly. Apparently he’s almost bankrupt.
Mozgov only contributed 4 fouls in 7 minutes in his NBA debut??? You have your facts wrong–he had 10 pts, 5 reb and 3 blocks in only 19 minutes. He looked great, in fact. The guy is athletic and huge, and it looks like the Knicks caught the rest of the league sleeping on the big Russian
Knicks should not even bother wasting their time on Curry. Why bother? 11 million and guy hasn’t been in shape for years? That’s a shame to be called a professional and have this kind of work ethic.
They have Amare now so they should just find a wide body intelligent 7 footer to give them length and size for the center position. Mozgov might not be NBA Starter level yet but at least he tries harder than Curry.
I think Dampier is still on the market. They should let him tryout and see what happens. More bulk inside would help the Knicks.
Damp should fit in nicely with STAT.
But that won’t happen, because both Walsh and Dolan and certified dumbasses.
Yeah at 33 or 34 he will stage a comeback saying he feels ‘great’ and ‘energetic’ or some shit
Mozgov had a huge impact vs. Armani Jeans Milano…do your homework…
I was actually thinking this guy finally got his head screwed on straight, but was I wrong. haha, he kept telling the Knicks he would be early to camp to show off his new physique. Too bad its similar to the last one, round.
Its hard to feel bad for this guy after routinely coming into camp out of shape, which leads to lame injuries. Last year was the calf injury that kept him out at the start. Now its the hamstring. If he does some kind of normal activity he gets hurt.
In 2 months he will get injured picking up a donut.
At least after the trade deadline he will be gone. Damn sure D’antoni isn’t playing him unless they are showcasing him. D’antoni is a vengeful guy, but Eddy probably deserves it.
Donnie, please cut this sap after the trade deadline if you don’t trade him, he makes me feel bad when I see a #34 Knicks jersey that doesn’t say Oakley on the back. You know he isn’t taking a buyout.
@ #11 george W Kush–How is Walsh a “certified dumbass”?? He’s extremely respected as an executive, and he is responsible for lifting the Knicks out of their salary cap hell and bad organizational culture. You have no clue what you;re talking about. Also, bringing in Dampier is a stupid idea. First of all, Dampier is old and would steal minutes better used on developing Mozgov at center, and even Randolph, who could get some run at center as well this season. The Knicks are going young and athletic, and trying to develop their young talent. Signing Dampier is what the Knicks would’ve done 3 years ago, when they had no choice but to bring in mediocre players on the downswing of their careers. I think its funny that you advocate idiotic ideas, and then call other people dumbasses.
This guy will be the starting Center for the Heat, mark my words. We will regret the day.
Do you think Indy might move TJ Ford for Eddy Curry?
Ford gets no love in Indy, Curry gets no love in NY. It would be like trading trash for trash but one man’s trash is another mans backup point guard?
Throw in some cash and Indy might bite. The next best option is trading for someone’s bad contract, and I don’t think Isiah will be back in time to pull that off, the trade deadline is Feb.
I doubt Detriot would move Rip for Curry, even though Detroit needs some low post scoring.
Maybe Maggette after Scott Skiles finds out Bad Porn plays zero defense. But Skiles didn’t really like Eddy back in Chi.
@ #17 Joe’s Momma–Why on earth would the Knicks want to trade Curry for TJ Ford? The Knicks already have a young capable and athletic backup point guard (Toney Douglas). Also, Indy would have to take back salary by trading ford for Curry, and they can’t afford to do that–and Curry’s expiring contract is larger, and therefore more valuable as a trade chip than Ford’s, so it impacts the Knicks negatively in that way was well.
Maybe throw some limo drivers and cheese sandwiches out there on the court and that’ll motivate him off of the bench and to run
I honestly feel bad for the guy. I meet his family up in NY the day before the draft and his pops was cool as sh!t. Curry doesnt love bball he just happens to be 7ft tall with soft hands and light feet. He should have gone to Depaul like he was going to at first. Hopefully he takes that 11mil and goes back to school and makes something of himself. And while he is grossly out of shape, no way is he on Pig Millers level. Curry still has major game, but if he cant get into it mentally then he needs to retire and make a good life for his kids. Damn…retire at 28yrs old, That must be the life!
This is a DAM shame. Hes best friends with Lebron so i know his FAT A$$ is going to be down here next year for sure. Stay your FAT LOCKER ROMM CANCEROUS AT UP IN NEW YORK. Please dont do it next year Pat Riley and dont let Lebron convince. Remember we are changing our culture Pat of scrubs who dont want to work and just ride the cocktails of other great players instead of help them, like the scrubs that were on the team the past 2 years and just wanted to watch DWade do all the work as if there the freaking fans…
FAT LOCKER ROOM CANCEROUS A$$ UP IN NEW YORK, i meant…
I used to feel bad for the guy, but to make THAT much money to do almost NOTHING…impossible.
This guy is an embarrasment to anyone who’s ever played basketball.