Jalen Rose has heard plenty about Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in the dozen years since the Lakers legend’s epic performance against Rose’s Toronto Raptors.

Bryant spoke with Rose at a Nike event in Los Angeles on Thursday night and, unlike Joel Embiid, Paul Pierce, the entire ESPN network and countless others in the NBA community, Bryant is not here to drag Rose for not guarding him well enough on January 22, 2006.

In fact, Bryant essentially let Rose off the hook for his defensive end of the game, saying he didn’t actually guard Bryant that much on that night.