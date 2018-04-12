Kobe Bryant Was In Awe Of 32-Year-Old Andre Ingram’s Magical NBA Debut

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
04.11.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

In what is arguably the best and most inspiring story of the season, 32-year-old rookie Andre Ingram made his NBA debut on Tuesday night after signing with the Lakers for the final two games of the season, and it ended up being a performance for the ages.

Ingram, who had spent more than a decade playing in the G League, came off the bench against the Rockets to put up 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field overall, including a red-hot 4-of-5 from downtown. The Staples Center crowd, of course, flew into a frenzy as they watched a man realize his lifelong dream right before their eyes.

And it wasn’t just fans who took notice. Chris Paul had some words of encouragement for Ingram as he checked into the ballgame for the first time, and Ingram also caught the attention of a certain retired Lakers legend who happened to be watching and cheering along just like the rest of us.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSAndre IngramKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERS

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP