The NBA Celebrated Kobe Bryant’s 40th Birthday With His 40 Best Dunks

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
08.23.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant begrudgingly turned 40 on Thursday and celebrated the milestone birthday that most every person, and especially athlete, dreads with an appropriate graphic tee for the occasion.

The future Hall of Famer’s 40th birthday led to plenty of tributes and celebrations from fans, teams, and media outlets. Bryant’s standing on the NBA’s all-time list of greats is a polarizing topic of debate, but there is no doubt that he’s among the very best to every play, even if his placement gets argued all the time.

Towards the end of his career, Kobe was best known for his back to the basket game, morphing his game into one of post moves and cunning rather than that of explosiveness and athleticism. That means there’s a chunk of fans of a certain age that never saw Kobe in his prime and, thus, may not have a full appreciation for exactly how tremendous of an athlete he was in his younger years — with the occasional flash being shown in his later years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP