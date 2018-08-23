The NBA Celebrated Kobe Bryant’s 40th Birthday With His 40 Best Dunks

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant begrudgingly turned 40 on Thursday and celebrated the milestone birthday that most every person, and especially athlete, dreads with an appropriate graphic tee for the occasion.

The future Hall of Famer’s 40th birthday led to plenty of tributes and celebrations from fans, teams, and media outlets. Bryant’s standing on the NBA’s all-time list of greats is a polarizing topic of debate, but there is no doubt that he’s among the very best to every play, even if his placement gets argued all the time.

Towards the end of his career, Kobe was best known for his back to the basket game, morphing his game into one of post moves and cunning rather than that of explosiveness and athleticism. That means there’s a chunk of fans of a certain age that never saw Kobe in his prime and, thus, may not have a full appreciation for exactly how tremendous of an athlete he was in his younger years — with the occasional flash being shown in his later years.