Kobe Bryant Expects LeBron-Hating Lakers Fans To ‘Fall In Line’

08.25.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant isn’t coming back to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite rumors that he’s interested in making a return to the court in some way, Bryant is adamant that the Lakers are someone else’s team these days.

In fact, haters saying he can’t live without basketball have made him even more determined to stay away from the game. That mean Bryant won’t be around to play with LeBron James, the new King in town. James has had an interesting reception in Los Angeles in that some hardcore Kobe fans who are, in turn LeBron haters think their team is better off without him.

Bryant was interviewed by Rich Eisen and, in addition to assuring everyone who would listen that he’s done playing basketball, said that Lakers fans will “fall in line” once the season starts and appreciate LeBron James on the team.

