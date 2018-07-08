A Mural Calling LeBron James ‘The King Of LA’ Has Been Defaced

Twitter

It seems not everyone in Los Angeles is happy that LeBron James is a member of the Lakers. A mural put up depicting James in a Lakers jersey and calling him “The King of LA” went up in Venice last week, but it didn’t last long before someone added their own artistic touch to the piece.

“The King of LA” bit if a riff on an incident between James and the New York Knicks last season. James got into it with Enes Kanter on the court, who later referenced James’ “King” nickname in a postgame interview. James responded by posting a photo of himself on Instagram standing over the Knicks logo at Madison Square Garden and calling himself the “King of New York” using an emoji.

James hasn’t called himself “The King of LA” just yet, but the artist here took the liberty of doing that, which made some Lakers fans upset. One even placed a bounty on the mural, offering $300 to someone who would deface it.

I'm offering $300 to anyone who destroys this mural and shares a video. The mural is located at Baby Blues BBQ – 444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 #Lakers #Kobe #Lebron pic.twitter.com/N1UhEHbnjL — Lakers Fanbase (@BenOsaze) July 6, 2018

That was on Friday, and come Sunday afternoon, it appears the job was done.

Well that didn't last long smh pic.twitter.com/Jjq0rrEM43 — LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOSLALakers) July 8, 2018

The words “we don’t want you” and “LEFRAUD” make it clear that this is not a graffiti artist simply adding on to someone else’s work, but an effort to counteract the art in the first place. The “3-6” painted over the mural indicates James’ record in the NBA Finals, a common argument used by yokels who question whether James is even good at basketball in the first place or whatever.