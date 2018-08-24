Getty Image

Kobe Bryant retired with a flourish at the end of the 2016 season, making some feel that he had more to give the game even in his late 30s. But his retirement has stood firm in the years since. He got his jersey numbers retired last season and has moved on from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant has been busy in retirement — he won an Oscar with his production company and is even starting a podcast. But rumors still persist that he’s thinking about playing again. Even in the BIG3, what’s essentially been a spot for those still interested in playing to get a shot at the spotlight once more. Bryant and the BIG3 itself shot down reports this week that Kobe might want to come back, or that the league is asking him to come back.

And it appears that Bryant is, indeed, serious about staying away from the court. in an interview with Rich Eisen released Friday he made it clear that he has no interest in making a return to basketball.