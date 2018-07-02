Getty Image

LeBron James will play for the Los Angles Lakers this fall, but the rest of the team’s roster is very much undecided. DeMarcus Cousins is a target for the Lakers. Clint Capela may also be in play but the Houston Rockets figure to match most any offer sheet for him. And, of course, there’s still a chance the Lakers trade for Kawhi Leonard and really get down to business.

A move for Leonard might shake up the roster in a big way, but for now the Lakers young players get to dream about playing with LeBron in L.A. Kobe Bryant certainly thinks it will be good for players like Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to learn from LeBron.

James isn’t exactly known as a player that goes out of his way to mentor young players, but according to Bryant it’s an added benefit of James coming to L.A. as, if nothing else, they’ll get to simply see how the best player in the world works. Bryant, who said on Sunday that he “loves” LeBron picking LA, told ESPN Los Angeles that the move will be big for the young Lakers already on the roster.