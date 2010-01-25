Kobe Bryant Talks Zoom Kobe V at House of Hoops

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
01.25.10 9 years ago 4 Comments

Last week, we told you about Kobe Bryant‘s trip to House of Hoops in Harlem after their game against the Knicks. But for those of you who couldnt make it, you can check out the Black Mamba’s interview with Nick Cannon below from our friends at KicksOnFire.com:

