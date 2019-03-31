Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is under investigation by the New York Police Department for an alleged rape that took place on Feb. 7, 2018, in which he is accused of beating and raping a woman in his Manhattan apartment.

The accuser went to police on Thursday and told them she waited to report the crime because she claims Porzingis originally promised her $68,000 but never paid. Porzingis’ reps have denied the allegations and insisted she is trying to extort the now-Mavs star, along with saying they informed the league “months ago” that allegations would eventually come out against him, but police are treating her claims as credible and believable and are investigating the matter fully.

On Sunday, further details into the allegations brought by the victim were brought to light in a report from TMZ, who cite law enforcement sources that say she told police he called her “my slave” as well as hitting her in the face multiple times.