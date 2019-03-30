Getty Image

According to a report by the New York Post, the Special Victims Division of the New York Police Department is investigating rape allegations against Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis. The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 7, 2018, hours after Porzingis — then a member of the New York Knicks — tore his left ACL during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The woman who levied the allegations against Porzingis lived in the same building as him. The Post reports that she brought the claims to the NYPD this past Thursday, which consider her claims credible and “believable.”

Porzingis reportedly visited her apartment at 2 a.m., then invited her back to his place, at which point the alleged rape occurred. The victim also explained to authorities why she waited to present them with her allegations.

The woman told cops she waited over a year to talk to police because Porzingis allegedly promised to give her money to keep her quiet, the sources said. She told cops Porzingis promised to give her $68,000 to pay for her brother’s college tuition, but then reneged, the sources said. It is unclear if any money ever changed hands between the two.

Porzingis was a member of the Knicks until he was traded to the Mavericks prior to the NBA trade deadline this past February. He has not appeared on the court this year while rehabilitating the ACL tear. When asked about the allegations by the Post, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in an email, “We have been instructed by federal authorities not to comment.”