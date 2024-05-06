After a slow burn to start, the last week of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef has been almost non-stop as the two stars are putting out diss tracks at a remarkable pace.

We are now eight songs removed from the start of it all — Kendrick’s verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That”. While a number of other artists have tried to get involved to varying degrees of success, the focus has mainly been on Kendrick and Drake, but this weekend Metro Boomin made sure he was able to get in on the fun while on the international leg of his tour with Future. Metro enlisted the power of the internet to add fuel to the fire, releasing an insanely catchy “BBL Drizzy” beat and offering up a contest to rappers everywhere: best verse over the beat would get a free beat from him for their next project.

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

That’s quite the prize for someone trying to breakthrough so Metro’s mentions were flooded with submissions almost immediately, but the best thing to come from the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental has been basketball fans recognizing it sounds like the highest-grade basketball mixtape song and putting it over highlight tapes (the first I saw was this phenomenal Zion Williamson mixtape mashup).

Bruh why does BBL Drizzy sound just like one of those BallIsLife instrumentals off the mixtapes 😭😭😭😭😭😭 BBL DRIZZY X ZION WILLIAMSON pic.twitter.com/1SF1D0IkCg — ko (@formermerc) May 5, 2024

My personal favorites are folks putting Kyle Lowry highlights over it, as there are a number of levels to it (Lowry’s friendship with Drake from playing in Toronto, his famously large backside, etc.), and the results are truly delightful.

tiktok is our greatest app pic.twitter.com/79kq3Rpr0X — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) May 6, 2024

The internet can be a terrible, toxic place sometimes, but on occasions like this, it reminds you there is still true joy to be found out there. All you need to do is give people a bit of inspiration and a free beat and they’ll do wonderous things.