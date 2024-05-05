Thanks to Metro Boomin, Drake is currently learning a biblical lesson. Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it.

The pair’s seeming inescapable feud has fueled several diss track from others including Kendrick Lamar, and even a sketch on Saturday Night Live. Now, the general public has the chance to join in.

Following Drake’s “shut up yo hoe ass up and make some drums” advice, Metro Boomin did exactly that. Today (May 5), Metro launched a shared an instrumental online titled, “BBL Drizzy,” a call back to rumors (made by Megan Thee Stallion and Rick Ross) that his foe underwent several cosmetic procedures.

“Best verse over this gets a free beat,” he wrote.

Next, he shared the rules for the contest. “Just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway,” he wrote.

Most users saw Metro’s action as a clever way to have a laugh at Drake’s expense.

“Metro took Drake’s ‘make some drums’ personal and made a hit beat. Never seen a n**** make a diss beat in my life,” wrote one user.

“Dog making this into a contest IM CRINE,” laughed another.

But some took it as an opportunity to book their careers. Dozens of on the rise rappers have already begun posting their submissions in the hopes of locking in the collaboration.

This is the rap feud that no one asked for, but has become to entertaining to turn away from.