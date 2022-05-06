Kyle Lowry Will Return To The Heat For Game 3 Against The Sixers

The Miami Heat have not had the services of Kyle Lowry since the first round of the postseason. Lowry, who has been an important member of the team’s starting lineup since joining from the Toronto Raptors this past offseason, suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 of the Heat’s opening round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Lowry did not play in the final two games of their 5-game gentleman’s sweep of the Hawks, nor did he play in the first two games of Miami’s series against the Philadelphia 76ers. His absence has not been felt quite yet, as the Joel Embiid-less Sixers have been unable to take a game off of them, but just before it was announced that Embiid is slated to return for Philly on Friday night for Game 3, the Heat announced that Lowry will be inserted into the team’s starting lineup in his hometown.

Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat starting lineup. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 6, 2022

Lowry will slide into the starting lineup with Gabe Vincent returning to his role on the bench. Otherwise, the Heat are slated to start their usual starting five, with Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, and Bam Adebayo taking the floor alongside the veteran floor general.

Game 3 is slated to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.