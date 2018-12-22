Getty Image

The Boston Celtics were viewed as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference heading into the 2018-19 season, but instead, Brad Stevens’ squad has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency this season. With a 120-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor on Friday night, Boston fell to 18-13 on the year, good for fifth place in the East.

The Celtics still boast a collection of talent that, when healthy, few teams can match, but for now, things could be going a whole lot better. The team had a closed-door meeting with players and coaches following the Bucks, and after that ended, the team’s star point guard noted a major issue plaguing his team.

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media and said that the team is suffering due to “some selfish play out there.” In Irving’s eyes, Boston has to make it a point to get everyone involved, because that is when the team is in a position to succeed.