Kyrie Irving Says The Celtics Are ‘Almost At’ Rock Bottom

Getty Image

It’s been an inauspicious start to the 2018-2019 NBA campaign for the Boston Celtics. Billed as preseason favorites to win the East with both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward set to return to a lineup that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season without them, this was supposed to be the season Brad Stevens and co. arrived at the promised land. Then the regular season started.

Despite a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, the Celtics sit at 11-10, good for 6th place in the Eastern Conference but just 2.5 games away from of being out of the playoff picture completely. They’re averaging just 107.1 points per game, 23rd in the NBA, a number that seems almost blasphemous on a team with guys like Irving, Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster. They’re 27th in the NBA in efficiency, and s of last week, Hayward’s PER sat at 13.6, a number that is both below average and infinitely worse than the 22.2 rating he posted two seasons ago, his last as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Tom Haberstroh.

That’s led to a little bit of discomfort in Boston. Last week, Brad Stevens said, “I just don’t know if we’re that good.” And now, Irving’s finger is sliding a little closer to the panic button.