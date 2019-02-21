Kyrie Irving Sounded Off On The Rumors About Him And Kevin Durant

02.20.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s been plenty of concern around the Bay Area that Kevin Durant might leave in free agency this summer, which was only exacerbated by a high-profile spat between him and Draymond Green earlier this season. Since then, the prevailing narrative is that he might consider joining the Knicks and joining up with another superstar there.

Kyrie Irving is the name that’s been bandied about in these rumors, which he himself only helped to fuel speculation when he offered a rather cryptic response about his own impending free agency this summer, less than a year after publicly telling Celtics fans that he wanted to re-up with the team long-term when the time came.

So when the two were spotted having a private conversation in the tunnel prior to the All-Star Game in Charlotte last Sunday, the more overzealous segment of fans and media members immediately interpreted it as a sign that they’re both headed to the Big Apple this summer in free agency.

Irving wasn’t shy about voicing his displeasure with the whole ordeal when reporters asked him about it Wednesday, lamenting the lack of privacy in his personal life and berating the media for blowing things like this out of proportion. You can read his full comments in the tweet below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKYRIE IRVINGNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP