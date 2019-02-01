Kyrie Irving Doesn’t ‘Owe Anybody Sh*t’ As He Approaches Free Agency

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have big plans for this summer. If all goes well, the team will be the frontrunner to acquire Anthony Davis via a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to pair the standout big man with Kyrie Irving. There’s just one problem: The promise that Irving made to stick around in Boston long-term suddenly is being called into question following a series of quotes from All-Star point guard.

Irving met with the media on Friday morning prior to the Celtics’ game against the new-look New York Knicks later in the day. The Knicks are fresh off of trading away Kristaps Porzingis, which led to speculation that one of their two max contract slots next summer could go to Irving, a native of New Jersey.

In speaking with the press, Irving made it clear that his plan in free agency is to do whatever is best for him moving forward.