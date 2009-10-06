LaceDarius Dunn Will Not Pass You The Ball

In case you’re unaware, Baylor’s LaceDarius Dunn is one of the best three-point shooters in the country, having made at least one trifecta in 65 of 70 career games. But to go with the 109 triples he made last year at a clip of almost 39 percent, Lace only had two assists in the 16 games he played in the Big 12 last season. Now that’s just crazy.
The more and more we talked about it in the office, the more we couldn’t understand Dunn’s lack of dimes. Was it that he just wasn’t passing the ball? Having watched some of his games last season, that’s not the case. Was he just jacking every time he got it? No, that wasn’t happening either. In fact, I find it almost impossible to believe that playing almost 29 minutes a night, Lace was only able to lend a hand two times.
On the year as a whole, Dunn garnered only 24 assists over 39 games, the same number that he tallied in his freshman campaign. This year, becoming even more of a focal point of the offense, it will be interesting to see if any more dimes start to drop.
What do you think?
Maybe he is just one of those guys that just moves the ball around the perimeter, without ever driving anf dishing.
Na…he is a ball hag.
@Will
That’s gotta be the case. I wonder how much stock NBA Scouts would put into a stat like that.
He’s probably one of those dudes who passes ONLY when he cant get a halfway decent look of his own. Like Eddie House. Gets stuck in mid air and just throws it to somebody to bail himself out. Not because they guy was open
so, he’s just like 90% of current NBA players.
He’s league ready now
some players only ever pass to guys who are open to shoot, on some, “im not giving up the ball unless im absolutely certain you will score”.
Starbury averaged 8 dimes a game and no one can tell me he wasn’t selfish.
i just hope that NBA scouts will actually see the guy play instead of just glancing at his box scores.
Maybe his team just defers to him a lot like Cleveland!
Maybe he’s subconsciously rebelling because of his name. Seriously, LaceDarius?
If he makes it to the NBA, he’ll be a second or third string guy at best. A lot of one-dimensional guys like him, look better than they really are because they make damn sure they dominate the ball.
Yinka Dare Lives lol
77 games and 770 minutes without 1 single assist
Beat that
His first name sounds like a medical disease
Fuck Eddie House! Hope you get slapped at the back of your head again by Skip, All-Star wannabe!
Can you say the new Eddie House?
Why pass when you can shoot? So…He’s basically the college version of the short borderlining overweight guy with male pattern baldness that guns the ball everytime he touches it at your local YMCA.
I fuckin hate gunners. People who shoot everytime you pass them the ball don’t know how to play basketball. Same with people who dribble too much. People don’t understand what a hockey assist is. Sometimes if you pass the ball to someone that person will pass it to the wide open person for an easy basket. Even though you are not credited with the assist you still made it happen.
LMAO @ comment 10
Lace(kool) can flat out play basketball. That’s why coach Drew recruited him..TOO SHOOT THE BALL!!!!! He will be the BIG MAN AT BAYLOR this season……
He has the green light and he’s a sg, thats what a sg is supposed to do when they can actually shoot the ball…Baylor has an up and down the court type style of play so he’s going to shoot quick shots anytime he feels like it…let it ride dawwg!!!