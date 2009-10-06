LaceDarius Dunn Will Not Pass You The Ball

In case you’re unaware, Baylor’s LaceDarius Dunn is one of the best three-point shooters in the country, having made at least one trifecta in 65 of 70 career games. But to go with the 109 triples he made last year at a clip of almost 39 percent, Lace only had two assists in the 16 games he played in the Big 12 last season. Now that’s just crazy.

The more and more we talked about it in the office, the more we couldn’t understand Dunn’s lack of dimes. Was it that he just wasn’t passing the ball? Having watched some of his games last season, that’s not the case. Was he just jacking every time he got it? No, that wasn’t happening either. In fact, I find it almost impossible to believe that playing almost 29 minutes a night, Lace was only able to lend a hand two times.

On the year as a whole, Dunn garnered only 24 assists over 39 games, the same number that he tallied in his freshman campaign. This year, becoming even more of a focal point of the offense, it will be interesting to see if any more dimes start to drop.

What do you think?

