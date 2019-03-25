Getty Image

Lonzo Ball‘s string of ankle injuries has the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans worried about the guard’s health in the short term. Ball won’t play for the team again this season, something that was floated by Lakers coach Luke Walton earlier in the month as he missed much more time than expected from the sprain.

Ball was initially injured in January and expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks, but he was officially shut down by the Lakers later in March as it became clear they would not make the playoffs and essentially packed it in for the year. But Ball’s ankle injury is the latest in a string of problems for the point guard, and it’s clear the Lakers are not taking the multiple injuries lightly.

Buried in a story about Ball severing ties with a Big Baller Brand co-founder over allegations of more than $1.5 million missing from the Ball family accounts is an anecdote about the Lakers’ concern over Ball wearing the signature shoe made by his family’s company. The story — written by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne — was originally published on Friday night but was reorganized and updated on Monday and included excerpts from an interview ESPN reporters did with Ball about Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster.