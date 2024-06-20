The Los Angeles Lakers finally have their head coach, and after a winding road they’ve returned to where they started, with ESPN analyst JJ Redick landing the job. The news of Redick’s appointment came via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience. pic.twitter.com/G66eVFRALp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Redick, who was floated early on as a frontrunner, had to get through the NBA Finals as a lead analyst in the booth, and in that time the Lakers took a detour chasing UConn head coach Dan Hurley, ultimately getting turned down by the back-to-back national champion. That sent the Lakers back to the drawing board, and Redick returned to the front of the line and, with the Celtics finishing off their Finals win on Monday night, Redick was finally clear to ink a deal to officially become the Lakers head coach.

This is a unique decision by the Lakers, as Redick does not have any head coaching experience. A retired NBA player, Redick decided to go into the world of media after his playing days came to an end, whether that meant podcasting, appearances as a pundit on ESPN, or his appointment to the network’s top broadcast booth alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke after Doc Rivers left to join the Milwaukee Bucks during this past season.

Perhaps most notably, Redick co-hosts the “Mind the Game” podcast with Lakers star LeBron James. Now, the pair will go from podcast colleagues to professional ones, as Redick will be tasked with leading James and co. to another championship.