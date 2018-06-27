Getty Image

The Lakers have the most cap space in the league this summer, and with that there is the expectation that they will be major players for the top free agents on the market come July 1.

LeBron James is their top target, followed by Paul George, and it’s possible they will look to land both players by shuffling some things around with their roster to clear two max contract slots. The biggest decision the Lakers have to make in order to clear that room is regarding Julius Randle, who occupies a near $12.5 million cap hold so long as he remains a restricted free agent.

On Wednesday, the Lakers made it official in extending the $5.5 million qualifying offer to Randle to make him an RFA, which wasn’t a surprising decision but does leave the door open for him to return next season should this summer not go exactly as planned.