Magic Johnson Insists He’s Not Worried About Free Agency Because ‘I’m Magic Johnson’

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers
06.26.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Magic Johnson is entering his secondoffseason as the president of basketball operations for the Lakers and the expectation of he and GM Rob Pelinka is that they will land at least one of the big fish in the free agency sea.

The Lakers have been very clear with their intentions this summer, as they will court Paul George and LeBron James, along with other top free agents, with their massive allotment of cap space. Johnson took over last year after a mini-coup by Jeanie Buss to take over operations from her brother, and he and Pelinka quickly positioned the Lakers to have close to two max contract slots available this summer.

Despite all of the apparent pressure on the Lakers to make a splash this summer, Johnson insisted on Tuesday morning that he wasn’t worried about it in the most Magic Johnson way possible as he spoke with reporters at the introductory press conference for their rookies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LA Lakers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyLA LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP