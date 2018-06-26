Getty Image

Magic Johnson is entering his secondoffseason as the president of basketball operations for the Lakers and the expectation of he and GM Rob Pelinka is that they will land at least one of the big fish in the free agency sea.

The Lakers have been very clear with their intentions this summer, as they will court Paul George and LeBron James, along with other top free agents, with their massive allotment of cap space. Johnson took over last year after a mini-coup by Jeanie Buss to take over operations from her brother, and he and Pelinka quickly positioned the Lakers to have close to two max contract slots available this summer.

Despite all of the apparent pressure on the Lakers to make a splash this summer, Johnson insisted on Tuesday morning that he wasn’t worried about it in the most Magic Johnson way possible as he spoke with reporters at the introductory press conference for their rookies.