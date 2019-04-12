The Lakers And Luke Walton Have Agreed To Mutually Part Ways

The NBA’s coaching carousel has begun spinning, as a number of teams that have found themselves out of the playoffs decided to make coaching changes.
On Friday, the least surprising of those happened, as the Lakers and coach Luke Walton agreed to “mutually part ways.” The Lakers announced the news in a statement, freeing up the team to go find a new coach and Walton to find a new team. General manager Rob Pelinka and Walton both released statements through the team upon the decision being announced.
“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” said Pelinka. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”
“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” said Walton. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”