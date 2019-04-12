The Lakers And Luke Walton Have Agreed To Mutually Part Ways

Getty Image

The NBA’s coaching carousel has begun spinning, as a number of teams that have found themselves out of the playoffs decided to make coaching changes.

On Friday, the least surprising of those happened, as the Lakers and coach Luke Walton agreed to “mutually part ways.” The Lakers announced the news in a statement, freeing up the team to go find a new coach and Walton to find a new team. General manager Rob Pelinka and Walton both released statements through the team upon the decision being announced.