The Lakers And Luke Walton Have Agreed To Mutually Part Ways

04.12.19 50 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA’s coaching carousel has begun spinning, as a number of teams that have found themselves out of the playoffs decided to make coaching changes.

On Friday, the least surprising of those happened, as the Lakers and coach Luke Walton agreed to “mutually part ways.” The Lakers announced the news in a statement, freeing up the team to go find a new coach and Walton to find a new team. General manager Rob Pelinka and Walton both released statements through the team upon the decision being announced.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” said Pelinka. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” said Walton. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLUKE WALTON
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP