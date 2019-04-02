Getty Image

Luke Walton’s tenure as Lakers head coach is expected to end once the 2018-19 season comes to a merciful end in Los Angeles.

Fairly or not, the Lakers did not perform as hoped in LeBron James’ first season and, as such, much of the blame will fall on Walton despite poor roster construction, injuries, and more. While there were a lot of things out of Walton’s control, there is some merit to the criticism of his rotations and coaching decisions, but overall it’s hard not to think he wasn’t exactly given a fair shake.

The constant speculation about who will be the next Lakers coach, with Walton’s firing assumed to be inevitable, has made for some awkwardness in L.A., with top candidates like Ty Lue reaching out to insist no conversations have been had while Walton is still on the bench and Jason Kidd trying to defer similarly but ultimately saying it’s a job he’d have to take if offered.

With as much smoke that’s come out of L.A. regarding a not-so-secret coaching search that will begin soon, oddsmakers have been constantly updating odds on who will be L.A.’s next coach. Walton is currently at 7/1 to still be the coach next season at BetOnline, tied with Lue, but the name at the top of the list is a rather big surprise.