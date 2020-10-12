TikTok Favorite 420DoggFace208 Had The Best Lakers Title Celebration

When the Lakers finished off a Finals victory over the Heat with an emphatic statement in Game 6 on Sunday night, the celebration was on, from Orlando to L.A. and even in Idaho, where TikTok star Nathan Apodaca aka 420doggface208 resides.

Apodaca, best known for his extremely chill videos of him singing all manner of pop hits while skateboarding, longboarding, or just dancing, recreated his most viral hit — longboarding while drinking cranberry juice straight out of the bottle and singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” — for the Lakers title win. He posted a video of him cruising on his longboard with a bottle of wine, decked out in a Kobe Bryant jersey while singing “We Are The Champions” by Queen, as he continues to produce the absolute best videos on the internet.

Viral fame has only brought out further good vibes from Apodaca, who has catapulted “Dreams” back to the top of streaming charts as others try to recreate his videos or just look to enjoy an objectively great song they likely just heard for the first time. Now he’s confirmed his Lakers fandom, proving Laker Nation truly spans the entire country, and while thousands packed the streets in L.A., Apodaca still looked like he had the best time of anyone enjoying a 17th Lakers championship.