Lamar Odom Wants To Join The BIG3 To Honor Rasual Butler

02.15.18 3 weeks ago

Lamar Odom is interested in joining The BIG3. The former NBA star has thrown his hat in the ring to take part in the second season of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league, making him the latest former NBA player to potentially join the hoops association’s sophomore campaign.

Odom last played in the NBA in 2013. In November, he passed out in a nightclub, a scary incident at the time. But he appears to be OK, and if he’s thinking about basketball again it seems like that’s certainly a good thing.

Ice Cube has already publicly stated that Odom would be welcome back if he’s in game shape, but now we know there’s mutual interest in an Odom comeback. TMZ reported on Thursday that Odom wants to play, and has special incentive to do so.

