Larry Nance Jr.’s Mom Wanted Him To Move Into The Basement Now That He’s Back In Cleveland

02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Larry Nance Jr. was part of the NBA trade deadline’s biggest blockbuster, as the Lakers sent Nance and Jordan Clarkson to the Cavaliers for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and Cleveland’s 2018 first round pick.

That move was the beginning of a very busy day for the Cavs, as they eventually traded six players to get four back and completely reshuffle their roster. Cleveland’s early returns on those deals have been positive as they look primed to make another run at a fourth consecutive Finals appearance, but as always there’s a human element to trades that doesn’t often get discussed.

Players having to uproot their lives and move from one city to another immediately is always a difficult proposition. For Nance, his move to Cleveland served as a homecoming, which presented it’s own unique positives and negatives. On the plus side, he knew a lot about the city he was going to, which is always nice, and would be close to his family. However, that proximity to family also can make things tricky.

As Nance told reporters on Wednesday, convincing his mom he wasn’t just going to move in to their basement was the toughest thing he’s had to deal with regarding his move.

