Getty Image

It’s been a rough season for the Chicago Bulls. They were pegged as one of the worst teams in the league before the year started, and despite the fact that there have been some bright spots that can provide optimism for the future in the Windy City, that’s been the case. Through 23 games, Chicago sits at 5-18, the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

Part of the reason for the Bulls struggles has been that Lauri Markkanen has not played this season, as he suffered a right elbow injury prior to the start of the year. But on Saturday afternoon, fans in Chicago got a piece of really good news, as Markkanen was officially listed as probable to make his season debut against Houston.

UPDATE: @MarkkanenLauri has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against Houston. pic.twitter.com/VIDYY4Guu3 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 1, 2018

Shams Charania of The Athletic added some more details, saying that the expectation is that Markkanen will suit up against the Rockets on Saturday night.