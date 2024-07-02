Every Deal From The Second Day Of NBA Free Agency

NBA free agency began with a bit of a whimper on Sunday. For a myriad of reasons, the first night of the new league calendar didn’t feature the fireworks that have come to define this time of year, as we largely saw teams re-sign their own free agents with relatively little movement as the free agent window opened. That did, however, change, as we started to get some movement, headlined by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope going to the Orlando Magic. But once the calendar flipped to Monday, the biggest domino of the summer fell, as Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a 4-year max deal. And from there, we had an action packed day of players and teams coming to terms on new deals.

Kelly Oubre (Sixers) George was actually not the first player to agree to a deal with Philly on Monday, as the team made it a point to bring back Kelly Oubre, who turned into a really solid two-way wing for them last season and earned the trust of Nick Nurse. ESPN Sources: Free agent G Kelly Oubre Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $16.3 million deal to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers. Deal includes a player option on the 2025-2026 season for Sixers’ starting two-guard. pic.twitter.com/UE9Mc6PEsD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024 Paul George (Sixers) This seemed inevitable after the Magic signed Caldwell-Pope and the Clippers announced that George would not return. Now, the biggest name on the board is headed back to the Eastern Conference, as George got a 4-year max contract with a player option to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Read more here.

Tyrese Maxey (Sixers) In maybe the least surprising news of the day, Philly came to terms on a lucrative contract extension for Tyrese Maxey, the team’s dynamic point guard who has turned into a brilliant running mate alongside Joel Embiid. Now, he’ll be part of a big three with Embiid and George. Read more here. Aaron Wiggins (Thunder) Oklahoma City was pegged a team to watch as free agency opened up, as the team had a ton of money to play with and the opportunity to build out its roster around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. But instead of taking a big swing in the market as it started making moves, the team opted to bring back its guys, which started with a 5-year deal worth $47 million for 3-and-D wing Aaron Wiggins, whose team option got declined with the expectation that he would return. Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder and free agent F Aaron Wiggins have agreed to a new five-year, $47 million deal. After OKC declined his $2M team option, Wiggins receives $45M in new money, with a significant raise next season. Thunder lock in a key rotation piece long-term. pic.twitter.com/r5zmEDPX2M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Isaiah Joe (Thunder) Not long after the Wiggins deal, the Thunder agreed to an extension with the other player who had their team option declined. A deadeye shooter who was put into the starting lineup for the final two games of their playoff run, Joe’s ability to stretch the floor is an important piece to the puzzle around the rest of Oklahoma City’s core. Free agent sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has agreed to a new four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Joe joined OKC after being waived by the 76ers in 2022, and now earns a long-term contract. pic.twitter.com/zxpE7H5JgY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024 Jalen Smith (Bulls) Jalen Smith will stay in the Central Division, although he will not be returning to the Indiana Pacers. Smith, the frontcourt player who was taken 10th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and was able to carve out a bigger role after he was traded to Indiana at the 2022 deadline, is joining a Chicago Bulls team that could really use the floor spacing that he’s capable of providing at his best. Free agent center Jalen Smith has agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Smith’s agents at @KlutchSports reached deal with Bulls front office overnight. pic.twitter.com/rxox7tQ5fZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Isaiah Hartenstein (Thunder) After getting Joe and Wiggins done, the Thunder landed their big fish in the form of former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, inking him to a three-year, $87 million deal. Hartenstein fills a big need in the middle, as they got punished on the glass in the postseason and needed more rim protection beyond Chet Holmgren. Hartenstein was long considerd their top target and they landed their guy, with more details on the signing here. Tobias Harris (Pistons) Detroit entered free agency with a bunch of cap space, and their anticipated top target was a reunion with old friend Tobias Harris. They got that deal done to the tune of two years, $52 million that gives Harris a nice short-term payday and a chance to recoup his value around the league, while the Pistons get a veteran on the wing who can raise their offensive floor and could bring some value back eventually in a trade. For more on the signing, read here.

Drew Eubanks (Jazz) The Jazz added some frontcourt depth with Drew Eubanks on a two-year, $10 million deal to pry him away from the Suns. Free agent C Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks spent the past season with the Phoenix Suns and stays in the West on the Jazz’s frontline. pic.twitter.com/5ejnjRNp7h — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024 Luka Garza (Timberwolves) Minnesota doesn’t have many avenues to make roster upgrades, so coming off a conference finals berth their focus had to be on getting the band back together, with Luka Garza getting a two-year deal to return as deep bench depth in the frontcourt. Free agent C Luka Garza is returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dcGAGrr7FE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Delon Wright (Bucks) The Bucks made their first move of the summer in adding some needed guard depth with Delon Wright on a one-year deal. Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vw2HsAb6NT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024 Derrick White (Celtics) In the world of contract extensions, the Celtics locked in another core piece long-term, with Derrick White agreeing to a 4-year, $125.9 million deal to keep Boston’s title group together for the foreseeable future — more on the signing here.

Klay Thompson (Mavericks) The last of the really big free agency dominoes fell in the afternoon when Klay Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal in Dallas as part of a three-team sign-and-trade that would send Josh Green to Charlotte. The early hang up was what the Warriors would get in return, but ultimately Golden State ended up signing off by receiving two second round picks and a trade exception. The Mavericks have sent two second-round picks to the Warriors to complete the Klay Thompson sign-and-trade to Dallas, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024 The sign and trade is done for Thompson, source tells ESPN. Dallas will send two second-round picks to Golden State, source says. https://t.co/M8IyOO1WeE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024 Nic Batum (Clippers) The Clippers continued their activity early in the free agent window, bringing Nic Batum back to L.A. on a two-year deal. Free agent F Nic Batum has agreed on a two-year, $9.6 million deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UPSxcBt4eX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

De’Anthony Melton (Warriors) The Warriors then went out and signed De’Anthony Melton into their mid-level exception on a 1-year, $12.8 million deal to bolster their backcourt rotation after losing Thompson and Chris Paul. Free agent De'Anthony Melton plans to sign a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LfBenYVJ7T — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024 Aaron Holiday (Rockets) An impactful member of Houston’s bench unit last year, Aaron Holiday is slated to return to the team on a 2-year, $10 million deal after becoming an unrestricted free agent. Free agent guard Aaron Holiday plans to sign a two-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Holiday played 78 games as a reserve guard for Rockets' turnaround season last year. pic.twitter.com/bsQ9psaeNl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Jayson Tatum (Celtics) Shockingly, the Boston Celtics are not letting Jayson Tatum go anywhere. Tatum, the team’s two-way star who helped lead them to the 18th championship in franchise history, came to an agreement with a team on the largest contract in NBA history. You can read more about it here. Goga Bitadze (Magic) A former first-round pick of the Indiana Pacers, Goga Bitadze had really blossomed over the last year and a half as a member of the Orlando Magic, as his rebounding and physicality have played an important role in the team making it back to the playoffs. Orlando decided it could not lose him, and as a result, he inked a 3-year deal worth $25 million. Free agent center Goga Bitadze is returning to the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hUaR5HC17g — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Garrett Temple (Raptors) “Who He Play For?” Hall of Famer Garrett Temple is running it back in Toronto, as the veteran forward will be a member of the Raptors for the second year in a row. Free agent F Garrett Temple has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. He’s repped by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports. pic.twitter.com/PA6pzkfSs5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024 Gary Harris (Magic) The Magic continued their work bringing back most of their contributors from a season ago, re-signing Gary Harris along with Bitadze and their big addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Free agent guard Gary Harris has agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract to stay with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Harris will be returning for his fifth season with the Magic — his 11th in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fNKRq6d8Yu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2024