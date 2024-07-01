Every Deal From The First Night Of NBA Free Agency

After a week of trades, the Draft, and teams signing current players to extensions and new deals, NBA free agency finally got started at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Typically there is flurry of action as soon as the moratorium period opened up, as teams don’t want to wait long to lock up top targets and players don’t want to wait too long to miss out on cap/exception space that often dries up quickly around the NBA.

However, this year it took longer than usual for things to get warmed up. For one, teams could agree to deals with their own free agents as soon as the Finals ended, which meant a lot of the deals that used to get held for 6:01 p.m. (or 12:01 a.m.) could just get locked in over the past two weeks. We saw that with guys like Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Immanuel Quickley, and others, taking away some of those handshake deals to re-sign guys we usually get the first night. Along with that, teams at least pretended to be better about playing along with the league’s rules about not contacting other players outside their rosters. There were a handful of deals that teams got done on Sunday prior to free agency opening to keep their own players in town, and then about an hour after free agency finally started to open up and deals began rolling in.

Still, it was a pretty quiet night, largely due to Paul George still not being officially locked in — even though the Clippers publicly announced he wouldn’t be back in Los Angeles. With the biggest name taking his time in meeting with the Sixers, things were held up a bit, while the newly increased salary cap apron penalties put a real damper on teams enthusiasm for being aggressive early on.

Here are the 15 deals that got agreed to on Sunday, including those that re-signed with their current team prior to free agency opening.