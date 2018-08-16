Getty Image

The Junior Basketball Association, LaVar Ball’s recently-started league with the stated goal of giving kids the opportunity to play professional basketball straight out of high school, wrapped its season up this week with the championship game in Ontario, California.

The Los Angeles team, led by Ball’s sons LaMelo and LiAngelo, won the championship with a 132-121 win over Seattle in the title game. The Ball boys combined for 92 points (while shooting 34-for-76 from the field) in yet another ridiculous looking box score. All the players on L.A. were given new Cadillacs for their role on the title-winning team, as a special perk for the champs.

Every player and coach on the 2018 JBA League Championship Team walked away with a brand new 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan. Congratulations again to the Los Angeles Ballers! #LABallers #NewBallEra #JBA #JBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sCwbYdtiY5 — JBA (@bbbjbaleague) August 14, 2018

There are plenty of questions about the league going forward, namely because it didn’t generate too much buzz, but Year 1 appeared to go off without too much of a hitch. That was until Thursday, when Thomas Duffy of Cycle reported he spoke to a former player, Brandon Phillips, who had yet to receive his final two checks from the league and claimed he was made to pay baggage fees on flights and only got a third of his promised salary.