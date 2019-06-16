Getty Image

Anthony Davis was the star of a trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans that finally happened on Saturday, but everyone knew the sideshow would likely be LaVar Ball.

The father of the now-former Laker, Lonzo, was never going to take a trade away from the Lakers very well. LaVar had very publicly hoped that Lonzo would end up with his hometown Lakers, often claiming that he willed it into existence and would do the same with his other basketball-playing sons.

That never came to pass, however, and as Lonzo struggled through two playoff-less seasons in Los Angeles and LeBron James arrived in town, LaVar’s public presence seemed to dim a bit. But Saturday’s trade meant Lonzo would no longer be part of the franchise, and the elder Big Baller had plenty to say about how the Lakers would be doomed without his son.