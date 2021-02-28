There was a time not too long ago when LaVar Ball was one of the most ubiquitous and, by proxy, famous people in the basketball world. The father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo could’ve been described as a villain or hero depending on who you asked, but he was, if nothing else, unavoidable.

He was the king of braggadocio, making outlandish proclamations regularly, both about his boys’ future dominating the NBA and his own exploits, famously insisting he could take Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1. However, as Lonzo scuffled to begin his NBA career and LaMelo became a globetrotting teen on his own unique path to the NBA, LaVar faded into the background. This season, though, has to have been a bit of sweet redemption for LaVar, as his youngest, LaMelo, is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year in Charlotte and Lonzo, while on the trade block, has steadily improved into a quality point guard in the NBA, even if not the star he once was proclaimed to be.

While we still haven’t heard much from the real biggest baller of them all this year, LaMelo’s play allowed Kenan Thompson to reprise his role of LaVar on Saturday Night Live to the delight of many. Thompson’s LaVar returns to take a victory lap and insist that LaMelo’s going to win all of the major awards — Rookie of the Year, MVP, and Prettiest Hog at the Mecklenburg County Fair — and eventually unite North and South Carolina into a Super Carolina.

A big salute to whomever was in charge of Charlotte research for this bit because “Gateway to Gastonia” and the banking jokes were terrific, and the “CaraMelos” are a tremendous touch at the end. Neva lost!