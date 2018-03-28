Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in South Beach to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. As is usually the case when James makes his return to the only place he’s called home other than Cleveland during his NBA career, there are plenty of eyes on the game to see if anything special goes down.

It remains to be seen whether James tears the roof American Airlines Arena, or if Dwyane Wade and the Heat can keep him in check. But one thing is for sure: The kicks that James is rocking on Tuesday night are absolutely fire.

James is wearing a special “South Beach” colorway of the Nike LeBron 15s, as we saw thanks to his Instagram account. We’ve seen a number of special colorways on these kicks out of James, but these look especially fantastic.