LeBron James was right, even if he was joking. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar blocked Victor Oladipo at the rim as the Cavs trailed in the final seconds, then pulled up for the game-winning three at the buzzer to give Cleveland a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers. After the game, James joked that his block was actually goaltending, meaning the ball had already touched the backboard before he got a hand on it. Oladipo was in a far worse mood when he admitted that he thought the exact same thing.

It was bang-bang play for sure, but when the NBA released its Final Two Minutes report on Thursday afternoon the truth was clear: the play should have been called goaltending.