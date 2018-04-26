The NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report Admits LeBron James’ Block On Victor Oladipo Was A Goaltend

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.26.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James was right, even if he was joking. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar blocked Victor Oladipo at the rim as the Cavs trailed in the final seconds, then pulled up for the game-winning three at the buzzer to give Cleveland a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers. After the game, James joked that his block was actually goaltending, meaning the ball had already touched the backboard before he got a hand on it. Oladipo was in a far worse mood when he admitted that he thought the exact same thing.

It was bang-bang play for sure, but when the NBA released its Final Two Minutes report on Thursday afternoon the truth was clear: the play should have been called goaltending.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSLeBron JamesVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 1 day ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP